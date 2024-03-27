‘Volunteers are sleeper cells’ comments spark row





Tirupati

Triggering a row over the volunteer system introduced by the YSRCP government, Srikalahasti TDP candidate Bojjala Sudheer Reddy has made sweeping comments on them. These comments made by him recently have become viral on social media which the ruling party cadres have been criticising. In a video that was under circulation, Sudheer alleged that all volunteers are working as ‘sleeper cells’ for the ruling YSRCP, which sparked a heated controversy.

The video was learnt to be an interview with a media channel in which Sudheer claimed that the volunteers engaged in delivering government programmes and services are covert operatives of the YSRCP. He allegedly commented that the volunteers were ‘sleeper cells working for terrorist’ organisations. Sudheer recalled that the volunteer system was introduced to bring rice and pensions to homes which are not happening. Volunteers knew well how to suppress the TDP followers and how to cause problems to them.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling party, including Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, who defended the volunteer system as a corruption-free initiative aimed at ensuring efficient delivery of welfare schemes to the people.

The MLA accused Sudheer’s father Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, a former minister, of amassing wealth through illegal red sanders smuggling. He questioned Sudheer’s wisdom and stated that the volunteer system comprises neighbourhood youth dedicated to serving their communities.

Madhusudan Reddy expressed outrage at Sudheer’s comparison of volunteers to ‘sleeper cells’, questioning if the TDP candidate is even human for equating the widely appreciated system with terrorist and extremist groups. He demanded that the Election Commission take action against Sudheer for his inflammatory remarks.

It may be recalled that Sudheer was already facing dissidence from his own party along with the alliance partners, who are not willing to work or cooperate with him. It has to be seen how the TDP high command reacts to such comments or whether Sudheer himself takes U-turn on his comments.