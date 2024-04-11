Live
- Maruti hikes Swift price by Rs25k
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders involved in liquor scam says JSP leaders
- Icra downgrades banking sector
- BS Maqbool flays Naidu, accuses of failing to deliver the promises
- Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy honoured at new Jana Sena party office in Dharmavaram
- Volunteers not believing Chandrababu promises on remuneration hike: Sajjala
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate campaigns in ward 28 of the town
- American-born cinematographer's book ‘In Quest of Guru’ on spiritual Transformation released by Dr. Nirmalanandanatha swamiji in Bengaluru
- 1500 families join in YSRCP in Merakamudidam mandal
- Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Vinukonda constituency
Just In
Volunteers not believing Chandrababu promises on remuneration hike: Sajjala
Highlights
Vijayawada: Chandrababu planning to revive Janmabhumi committees and benefit them by naming as volunteers. Volunteers not believing false promises of...
Vijayawada: Chandrababu planning to revive Janmabhumi committees and benefit them by naming as volunteers. Volunteers not believing false promises of Chandrababu on increase in monthly remuneration to Rs 10,000.
Sajjala ruled out change of candidates in some constituencies. Speculation rife in social media over change of YCP candidates.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS