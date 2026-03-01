Vontimitta Brahmotsavam booklets loop released

Tirumala: The TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu along with TTD EO Muddada Ravichandra, other TTD board members released the booklets related to the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta.

The booklet release took place at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the important days included Dhwajarohanam on March 27, Hanumatseva on March 30, State festival of Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam on April 1, Rathotsavam on April 2, Chakra Snanam on April 4 and Pushpayagam on April 05. Among other officers the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Veerabraham, Dr Sharath and CV&SO Muralikrishna were also present.