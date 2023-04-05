Vontimitta Brahmotsavams: Lord Rama appears in the form of Shivadhanurbhangalankara

As part of the annual Brahmotsavam, on Wednesday, the sixth day, Lord Rama appeared to the devotees in the form of Shivadanurbangalamkaram. On this occasion, the procession of Lord Rama took place by glorifying with drums, mangala instruments and devotees chants.



The priests said that Shivadhanurbhangalankara commemorates the moment when Lord Rama broke Lord Shiva's bow during Swayamvaram and married Seethamma.



Temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu, Manuscript Project Specialist Vijayalakshmi, AEO Gopala Rao, Superintendents P. Venkatesaiah, RC Subrahmanyam, Temple Inspector Dhananjaya and others participated in this program.

