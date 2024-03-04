  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vote for Mekapati for development

Udayagiri constituency YSRCP in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy speaking at a meeting in Bangalore on Sunday
x

Udayagiri constituency YSRCP in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy speaking at a meeting in Bangalore on Sunday

Highlights

Udayagiri: Udayagiri constituency YSRCP in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy presided over a spiritual meeting in Bangalore on Sunday. Addressing the...

Udayagiri: Udayagiri constituency YSRCP in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy presided over a spiritual meeting in Bangalore on Sunday. Addressing the meeting, Sakunalapalli village sarpanch Kalluri Venkateshwarlu Reddy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced several welfare schemes for all sections of people. If people want these schemes to be continued in future, he urged to vote for Jagan and to vote for Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy to make him win as Udayagiri MLA with a huge majority.

SAP chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, Yadav Corporation chairman Nanyampally Harish Kumar Yadav, youth leader Mekapati Abhinav Reddy and others attended the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X