Live
- BC Welfare Minister vows to solve public problems
- Institutional collaboration helps in effective knowledge sharing
- Amara Hospital celebrates 3rd anniversary
- Reunion held for Nunna ZPHS 2008-09 batch
- Ambari-Pimpulkhuti electrifiction to bolster rail connectivity in SCR
- If Alliance With TDP-JSP Fails… BJP ready with Plan ‘B’
- Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued for PM’s visit
- DYFI slams govt over unemployment issue
- Vote for Mekapati for development
- Academic meet held at JNTU Hyderabad
Just In
Vote for Mekapati for development
Highlights
Udayagiri: Udayagiri constituency YSRCP in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy presided over a spiritual meeting in Bangalore on Sunday. Addressing the...
Udayagiri: Udayagiri constituency YSRCP in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy presided over a spiritual meeting in Bangalore on Sunday. Addressing the meeting, Sakunalapalli village sarpanch Kalluri Venkateshwarlu Reddy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced several welfare schemes for all sections of people. If people want these schemes to be continued in future, he urged to vote for Jagan and to vote for Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy to make him win as Udayagiri MLA with a huge majority.
SAP chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, Yadav Corporation chairman Nanyampally Harish Kumar Yadav, youth leader Mekapati Abhinav Reddy and others attended the meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS