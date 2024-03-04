Vote for Mekapati for development

Udayagiri: Udayagiri constituency YSRCP in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy presided over a spiritual meeting in Bangalore on Sunday. Addressing the meeting, Sakunalapalli village sarpanch Kalluri Venkateshwarlu Reddy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced several welfare schemes for all sections of people. If people want these schemes to be continued in future, he urged to vote for Jagan and to vote for Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy to make him win as Udayagiri MLA with a huge majority.

SAP chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, Yadav Corporation chairman Nanyampally Harish Kumar Yadav, youth leader Mekapati Abhinav Reddy and others attended the meeting.