Voter registration begins for Graduates MLC poll

Guntur: Following orders of Election Commission, applications are being accepted for voters enrolment for Guntur, Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency election to be held next year. MLC KS Lakshmana Rao will retire on March 29, 2025.



Taking this into consideration, the Election Commission directed the preparation of voters’ list. District administration has already issued a public notice for this purpose.

Another notification will be issued on October 16 and 25 regarding Graduates MLC voters list. November 6 is the last date for submitting applications for vote.

Guntur district revenue officer will act as electoral registration officer for erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts. Sub-collectors, RDOs, tahsildars in erstwhile districts will act as assistant electoral registration officers.