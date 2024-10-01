Live
- Bollywood Star Govinda Accidentally Shoots Himself, Actor Hospitalized in Mumbai
- Delhi Crime 3: Huma Qureshi Joins the Cast in Exciting New Season
- Cyber Smart Kids campaign held
- Opposition Condemns Detention Of Ladakhi Activists At Delhi Border
- Breaking: Rajinikanth Admitted for Heart Procedure, What We Know So Far
- SPMVV, CBSE host national-level exposure visit for school principals
- Sunrays fall on Sri Suryanarayana Swamy diety at Arasavalli Temple
- Sri City-based Mango Resort wins ‘Best Eco-friendly Hotel’ award
- Kohli is fastest batter in world
- Jajpur: Helper dies as bus hits truck
Just In
Voter registration begins for Graduates MLC poll
Following orders of Election Commission, applications are being accepted for voters enrolment for Guntur
Guntur: Following orders of Election Commission, applications are being accepted for voters enrolment for Guntur, Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency election to be held next year. MLC KS Lakshmana Rao will retire on March 29, 2025.
Taking this into consideration, the Election Commission directed the preparation of voters’ list. District administration has already issued a public notice for this purpose.
Another notification will be issued on October 16 and 25 regarding Graduates MLC voters list. November 6 is the last date for submitting applications for vote.
Guntur district revenue officer will act as electoral registration officer for erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts. Sub-collectors, RDOs, tahsildars in erstwhile districts will act as assistant electoral registration officers.