Voters flock to polling stations in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: Voters flocked to polling stations with enthusiasm to exercise their franchise in East Godavari district.

The campaign taken up to promote voting by the Election Commission, officials, voluntary organizations and celebrities helped in motivating the voters. While some of them felt the urge to vote under the prevailing political scenario.

Voters lined up near the polling centres from 7 am on Monday. The rush continued till the evening. Young voters came from different States and even abroad to their hometowns to cast their votes.

Generally, people flock to their hometowns from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities in Sankranti or Vijaya Dasami.

But for the first time, the number of voters who reached here for the voting festival was more than the Sankranti festival. Due to insufficient RTC buses from the cities of Hyderabad and Vijayawada to East Godavari district, the voters who came from far off places faced a lot of problems.

Some said that they have paid Rs 9,000 for the bus ticket from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry. Some others reached Rajahmundry after booking private carriers. They said that they had come to cast their votes after spending a lot. Meanwhile, many business establishments and hotels in the erstwhile East Godavari district, including at Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Amalapuram have declared a holiday on the polling day.

Except for the polling booths, the rest of the area looked deserted. After casting their votes, many people who had moved along with their families made a buzz on social media to post selfies. A polling of 66.55 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. Among the Assembly constituencies, a polling percentage of 69.07 was recorded in Anaparthi, 68.71% in Rajanagaram, 58.20% in Rajahmundry city, 65.24% in Rajahmundry Rural, 69.27% in Kovvur (SC), 67.42% in Nidadavolu and 70.14% in Gopalapuram (SC).

In Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, 79.17% poling was recorded in Amalapuram till 6:30 pm, 75.85% in P Gannavaram, 77.30% in Kothapet, 78.97% in Mandapet, 76.99% in Mummidivaram, 82.99% polling in Ramachandrapuram and 74.92% in Razole.

As most of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district areas are hyper-sensitive, the polling was scheduled to end at 4 pm. By then 55.85% of polling was recorded in Araku, 45.78% in Paderu, and 59.25% in Rampachodavaram. Officials said the polling deadline was extended for another hour-and-a-half as people were waiting in some places.

The polling staff said that the polling percentage has also increased in the agency area and in Anantagiri mandal. Aged people were brought in dolis from hilltop villages to cast their votes.