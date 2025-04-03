VPA achieves record cargo handling of 82.62 MT

Visakhapatnam: Despite global trade fluctuations and logistical challenges, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved a remarkable milestone by handling 82.62 million tonnes (MT) of cargo during the financial year 2024-25, registering a significant growth over the previous fiscal year.

The achievement underscores the port’s commitment towards operational excellence, customer-centric approach and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and trade facilitation in the region.

VPA’s robust performance has been fuelled by strategic initiatives, focussing on alternative cargoes, enhanced infrastructure and seamless coordination with trade partners. The port witnessed increased volumes across key cargo segments including crude and POL, manganese ore, bauxite, rice and general cargo, reaffirming its position as a premier gateway on the east coast.

Appreciating the entire VPA team, terminal operators, stakeholders and the trade community on the remarkable achievement, chairperson of the VPA M. Angamuthu said, “This record cargo throughput is a testament to the relentless efforts of our workforce, efficient cargo evacuation strategies and the trust reposed in us by our stakeholders. VPA will continue to focus on infrastructure development, digitalisation and green port initiatives to enhance service quality and capacity,” he stated.

With strategic projects such as the deepening of the inner channel, mechanisation of berths with PPP, improvement to road infrastructure, and green port initiatives like shore power facility and one million tree plantations to support sustainable growth, the port is marching towards progress. With this cargo throughput milestone, VPA continues its journey towards achieving port-led development under the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030.’