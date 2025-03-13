Live
VPA celebrates Women’s Day
Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘International Women’s Day’ celebrations, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority women’s wing organised a host of cultural programmes here on Wednesday.
Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan, and advocate Divya Harendhira Prasad attended as special invitees along with VPA deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey, chief vigilance officer PSL Swami and secretary T Venu Gopal, heads of departments, and women officers, employees of VPA participated.
Addressing the gathering, VPA chairperson M Angamuthu lauded the port women’s wing for their contribution to fostering a positive working environment. He emphasised the significant role women employees played in the development of the organisation and encouraged them to work hard and bring laurels to the port.
Special stalls featuring Araku coffee, millets to promote local products. Senior women employees were felicitated on the occasion. Prizes were given to those who participated in various competitions.