VPA launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign

VPA officials taking part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2024 campaign on Monday

  • Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu calls upon employees to actively contribute to keeping the surroundings clean
  • Administers the Swachhata pledge

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) began a fortnight-long programme, ‘Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024’ on Monday.

Chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu administered the Swachhata pledge to all heads of departments, senior officers and employees. He emphasised the importance of cleanliness as a collective responsibility.

Further, he highlighted that maintaining cleanliness should be given priority as it is essential for improving overall health conditions. He encouraged all the employees to actively contribute to keeping the surroundings clean. Throughout the fortnight, various initiatives will be undertaken, including large-scale advocacy, citizen participation in cleanliness drives, and clearing of difficult garbage spots. The programme will also recognise the contributions of sanitation workers. Intensive cleanliness drives by educating employees through playlets and skits are planned as part of SHS 2024.

Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy chairperson, PSL, Swami, CVO, among others attended.

