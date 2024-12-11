VPA sets a new record in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: With already 55 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo handling registered in the past 249 days, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is making strides towards achieving its 90 MMT for the 2024-25.

The VPA handled 55 MMT in just 249 days, setting a record in the port’s history.

At the stakeholders meet, VPA chairperson M. Angamuthu acknowledged the significant contributions of stakeholders, state and district administration, and public sector, appreciated their support in achieving this milestone and emphasised the need for continued collaboration to reach greater heights.

Dr Angamuthu outlined VPA’s commitment to port-led growth, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister’s Maritime India Vision 2047 and Chief Minister’s Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047. He highlighted VPA’s strategic plans to foster industrial development for the benefit of the city and the nation.

The chairperson invited stakeholders to share inputs for finalising a comprehensive master plan, which is set to be completed by February next. Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, among others, participated in the meeting. They appreciated the port’s role in increasing the green cover in the city and its significant contribution towards community development through CSR funds.