VPA sets a new record in handling bauxite and manganese

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved the highest tonnage record in handling manganese and bauxite in July surpassing its previous records.

VPA handled a record throughput of 2.59 lakh metric tonnes bauxite from two vessels the July calendar month, surpassing the earlier record throughput of 1.82 lakh metric tonnes bauxite from four vessels registered in September 2016.

Also, VPA created another record in July by handling manganese, surpassing the previous record. VPA handled a record throughput of 3.67 lakh MT manganese ore from 12 vessels in July surpassing the previous record throughput of 3.61 lakh MT manganese ore from 13 vessels last May.

Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority M. Angamuthu appreciated B. Ratna Sekhara Rao, traffic manager, and his team in achieving the new record. The VPA Chairperson stressed on teamwork and exhorted the port employees to scale new heights with concerted efforts.

Deputy Chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey and secretary of VPA T. Venu Gopal congratulated the traffic wing for the team’s achievement.