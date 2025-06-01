Live
VRO caught red-handed
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer on Saturday.
The accused, Bonthu Gangadhar Rao of Kakarlapadu village, AS peta mandal, is working as VRO in Jammavaram village Secretariat of AS peta mandal.
According to the officials, T Ashok of Kakarlapadu village approached VRO Gangadhar Rao for change of mutation and giving title deed with the name of his paternal mother T Padmamma as her husband died recently.
Sources disclosed that the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 for completing the process. Ashok complained to the ACB sleuths, who caught the VRO red-handed while accepting the bribe on Saturday.
The officials booked cases against the accused and produced him before the special ACB court at Nellore on Saturday.