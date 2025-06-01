  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VRO caught red-handed

VRO caught red-handed
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer on Saturday.

Nellore: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer on Saturday.

The accused, Bonthu Gangadhar Rao of Kakarlapadu village, AS peta mandal, is working as VRO in Jammavaram village Secretariat of AS peta mandal.

According to the officials, T Ashok of Kakarlapadu village approached VRO Gangadhar Rao for change of mutation and giving title deed with the name of his paternal mother T Padmamma as her husband died recently.

Sources disclosed that the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 for completing the process. Ashok complained to the ACB sleuths, who caught the VRO red-handed while accepting the bribe on Saturday.

The officials booked cases against the accused and produced him before the special ACB court at Nellore on Saturday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick