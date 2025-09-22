VROs complain against RDO

Puttaparthi: A controversial incident involving Puttaparthi Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Suvarna has come to light, after she allegedly forced a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) to remove his footwear during an official training session on Aadhaar updation.

According to reports, a special training programme on Aadhaar updation was held at the RDO office in Puttaparthi for VROs across the division. During the meeting, the RDO noted that a VRO from Odicheruvu mandal was lagging in Aadhaar updation targets. When questioned, the VRO explained that many residents of his area had migrated to Bengaluru for work and would only update their Aadhaar details after returning.

However, dissatisfied with the explanation, RDO Suvarna expressed anger and accused the VRO of repeatedly citing the same excuse. In front of all the attending VROs, she ordered him to remove his shoes as a form of punishment. Shocked by the act, the VRO complied under pressure, while his colleagues expressed outrage at what they described as a humiliating and authoritarian act.

The incident sparked heated arguments during the meeting, with several VROs confronting the RDO and questioning her approach. Despite their objections, she stood firm and made the VRO carry out the act, leaving the officer embarrassed in front of his peers.

Deeply disturbed by the incident, the VROs lodged a formal complaint with district Collector A Shyam Prasad, demanding legal and disciplinary action against RDO Suvarna. They alleged that her actions amounted to public humiliation and were unbecoming of an administrative officer.

The Collector’s office has reportedly taken note of the complaint, and an inquiry is expected to determine further action.