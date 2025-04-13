VSAT-2025 results released

Guntur: Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-Sat ‘25) results of B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Sc.Agri.Science, Pharm-D courses of Vignan’s University was released by the University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan at a programme held at the university campus at Vadlamudi in Guntur on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, P Nagabhushan said as many as 50,000 students from AP, TG- state and North India have appeared for this exam in the first phase and the admission counselling based on VSAT is scheduled from April 16 to April 20 in the varsity premises at Vadlamudi.

Dean admissions Dr KV Krishna Kishore said students who were not able to attend V-SAT phase-1 can utilise the opportunity in phase-2 scheduled between April 13 to 30.

K Ravi Theja, from Anantapur secured first rank, Nagendla Saswath Pranay,of Narasaraopet secured second rank.

R Sai Teja of Warangal of TG-state secured third rank in VSAT2k25 results.

The university registrar Dr M S Raghunathan said Vignan’s deemed to be University has signed Memorandum of Understanding with reputed universities of North America, South Korea, Romania, Russia, France, Taiwan, Germany, Ireland and UK for faculty training and studentexchangeprogrammes.