VSP Staff issued VRS Circular

Visakhapatnam : Even as the alliance leaders assure that Visakhapatnam steel plant will not be privatised at any cost, the measures taken by the Union government are sending a different message. A recent move by the management has triggered tension among them.

In a move to bring down the employees strength, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) management issued a circular wherein a notice for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) was issued.

As part of it, as many as 13,000 employees and executives were informed to check their eligibility for the VRS.

The circular mentioned that based on the employees willingness and eligibility, the management of RINL directed them to avail the VRS. A module titled ‘VRS’ and a sub-module titled ‘Survey for the voluntary retirement scheme has been created on the Employee Portal Support System (EPSS).

Further, the circular informed that the survey is applicable to all regular employees, both executive and non-executive cadres of the RINL.

According to the move, employees must have at least 15 years of service at RINL and should attain 45 years of age as on 30 September, 2024. The eligible employees will gain access to submit willingness through the EPSS on or before October 29.

It has been made clear in the circular that the survey is launched only to assess the willingness of eligible employees for the VRS and it cannot be considered as an application for the VRS.

Recently, a public sector organisation in Gujarat offered VRS to its employees. There is a propaganda that RINL employees will also get similar benefits in line with Gujarat company.

According to sources, the Steel Ministry plans to offer VRS to 2,500 employees. It may be recalled that the Centre allocated funds of Rs 1,445 crore eight months ago for the purpose.

The employers are pointing out that the Centre is ready to give almost Rs 1,445 crore for the VRS even as the VSP has no adequate funds to buy coal and other raw material.

The trade union leaders and employees alleged that the Ministry of Steel has no intention of running the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in its full capacity and is considering ways to reduce the number of employees.