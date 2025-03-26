VSU hosts int’l conference on ‘Blue Revolution’

Nellore: The Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) organised a one-day international conference on Blue Revolution and innovations in Marine System (BRIMS 2025) at VSU on Tuesday.

The conference was graced by VSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Allam Srinivasa Rao as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, VSU V-C has emphasised the significance of technological advancements in marine system. The VSU has highlighted the role of marine bio-diversity, ocean health and innovations in the fisheries.

Special guest Professor Maneel Zakaria has stressed the need of explore new opportunities for sustainable utilisation of marine resources. He shared valuable insights on marine research and advanced technologies.

VSU Registrar Dr K Suneetha highlighted the need of collaboration between universities, research institutions and industries in marine research.

Chief Executive Officer of High Tech Pharma M V Ramana Reddy, Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt limited technical head Professor P Hari Babu, Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) coordinator of National Institute of Ocean Technology (Chennai) Dr N V Vineeth Kumar and others were present.