VSU student selected for R-Day Parade

Nellore: NSS volunteer L Tejaswi from Vikrama Simhapuri Universi-ty (VSU) has been selected for the Republic Day Parade which will be held in New Delhi on January 26, 2025.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Vijay Bhaskara Rao, congratulated Tejaswi, who is pursuing an MSc in Food Technology. The Vice-Chancellor stated that three NSS volunteers from the university participated in the 10-day pre-Republic Day Parade camp held in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, from Novem-ber 12 to 26, and one of them was selected for the Repub-lic Day Parade, which is a matter of great happiness.

He further emphasised that out of 10 volunteers selected from Andhra Pradesh, one being from the university is a significant achievement.

He also mentioned that in the past two years, three NSS volunteers from the university had the opportunity to par-ticipate in the Republic Day Parade.

Registrar Dr K Suneetha, college Principal Prof Ch Vijaya, Controller of Examinations Dr R Madhumathi, programme coordinator Dr Uday Shankar Allam and NSS programme officer Dr S B Sainath congratulated L Tejaswi on being selected for the R-Day parade.

Tejaswi expressed her happiness at being selected for the Republic Day Parade and thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his encouragement.