Live
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
- OpenAI Challenges Google: Make ChatGPT Your Default Search Engine on Chrome
- City to shine bright with illuminated streets for Sahitya Sammelana
- Indian stock market opens flat ahead of US Fed rate decision
Just In
VSU student selected for R-Day Parade
Nellore: NSS volunteer L Tejaswi from Vikrama Simhapuri Universi-ty (VSU) has been selected for the Republic Day Parade which will be held in New...
Nellore: NSS volunteer L Tejaswi from Vikrama Simhapuri Universi-ty (VSU) has been selected for the Republic Day Parade which will be held in New Delhi on January 26, 2025.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Vijay Bhaskara Rao, congratulated Tejaswi, who is pursuing an MSc in Food Technology. The Vice-Chancellor stated that three NSS volunteers from the university participated in the 10-day pre-Republic Day Parade camp held in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, from Novem-ber 12 to 26, and one of them was selected for the Repub-lic Day Parade, which is a matter of great happiness.
He further emphasised that out of 10 volunteers selected from Andhra Pradesh, one being from the university is a significant achievement.
He also mentioned that in the past two years, three NSS volunteers from the university had the opportunity to par-ticipate in the Republic Day Parade.
Registrar Dr K Suneetha, college Principal Prof Ch Vijaya, Controller of Examinations Dr R Madhumathi, programme coordinator Dr Uday Shankar Allam and NSS programme officer Dr S B Sainath congratulated L Tejaswi on being selected for the R-Day parade.
Tejaswi expressed her happiness at being selected for the Republic Day Parade and thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his encouragement.