VSU students participate in Int’l conference in Mumbai

Nellore: Six students from Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore - N Lingaraju, P Harsha Vardhan, N Dileep Kumar, G Mohammad Shabber Hussain, K Ravi Shankar Naik, and K Ananth Ram Naik - participated in the international conference organized by All-India Glass Manufacturers' Federation (AIGMF) in Mumbai. The conference theme was 'AI and Digitalisation: Future Sustainable Glass Manufacturing.’

Leading glass industry companies, experts, and researchers from several countries around the world, shared their experiences, latest research, and technological innovations.

During the conference, these students served as volunteers and gained first-hand knowledge of how modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digitalisation are being implemented in glass manufacturing sector.

On Friday, VSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao met the students at the University and inquired about their experiences and what they learned at the conference and other things.