Waltair Divn takes effective steps for passenger traffic mgmt

Visakhapatnam : As the festive season approaches, railway stations and trains are experiencing a significant increase in footfall. To address the challenges posed by the surge in passengers’ arrival in anticipation of the Diwali and Chhath puja rush, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway implemented a series of crowd management measures at all major railway stations.

In line with it, additional ticket counters and automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) were set up, along with enquiry counters and ‘May I Help You’ desks to assist passengers.

Catering services and drinking water facilities are made readily available to ensure passengers’ comfort.

Also, special trains are being operated and existing trains have been augmented with extra coaches. Platform numbers for all trains, including special services, are being displayed in advance and trains will be placed at platforms much before their scheduled departures.

With updated information displayed prominently on boards throughout the station, frequent train enquiry and announcement systems are in place.

The platform areas are being barricaded to facilitate orderly queuing, ensuring safe boarding with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial personnel. Special teams comprising the RPF and commercial department staff were deployed for effective monitoring of trains onboard.

Railway medical teams are on standby to address any emergencies, while mini control rooms from operations, commercial, mechanical, engineering, electrical and RPF teams are being operated.

On Tuesday, over 400 passengers, who were unable to board long-distance trains, coming from south towards north destinations, were comfortably accommodated on other trains, special trains at Visakhapatnam railway station. A proper queuing system was introduced and announcements were made with megaphones for orderly boarding.

In light of the anticipated rush, the railway officials request the passengers to cooperate with the administration’s efforts for effective crowd management, especially during the busy season.