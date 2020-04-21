War of words continues between YSRCP and BJP, Kanna slams govt over party colours on public buildings

Soon after the Andhra High Court has ordered the YSRCP government led by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the removal of party colours to the government buildings on Monday. The BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana has taken a dig at the government through his Twitter handle. Kanna asserted that the YSRCP has gone mad for colouring the government buildings ever since it has come to power. It has gone the extreme level of colouring the graveyards, water tanks and other buildings with party colours.

"Despite the BJP has repeatedly warned over the misuse of public funds, the government has wasted Rs 1400 crores for colouring the public buildings," Kanna added.

Earlier, the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have resorted to the war of words spewing venom on each other politically. The YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy has taken a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party's Andhra Pradesh President Kanna Lakshminarayana for his remarks on the purchase of COVID-19 testing kits. The Rajya Sabha Member alleged that Kanna had sold himself out to people like Chandrababu Naidu and Sujana Chowdary.

Vijayasai Reddy further, said that despite PM Modi's image going up by many notches across the country, the state BJP is far behind and is nowhere seen to become a formidable party in Andhra Pradesh. "This is due to the leaders like Kanna being sold out to Chandrababu," Vijayasai Reddy tweeted. However, Kanna who resorted to Vijayasai reddy remarks had come hard at him taking jibe over his imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case. Later, The YSRCP National General secretary once again took to Twitter writing, "Kanna, I'm asking you again. Have you not sold out to Sujana Chowdary? I would respond to the criticism of the original BJP men and not the TJP, the TDP Jackals Party, in BJP,"

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా మోదీ గారి ఇమేజి పెరిగినా రాష్ట్రంలో ఆ పార్టీ ఎదగక పోవడానికి బాబుకు అమ్ముడు పోయిన కన్నాలాంటి వారే కారణం. బాబు ప్యాకేజి ఆఫర్ ఎలాగుంటుందంటే రాజకీయంగా అవసాన దశలో ఉన్నవారినీ లేపి కూర్చోపెడుతుంది. మొదటి నుంచి బిజెపిలో ఉన్న వారు కన్నాలాంటి జంబూకాలను వదిలించుకోవాలి. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 20, 2020

Vijaysai on Sunday alleged that Kanna Lakshminarayana was sold out to TDP for Rs 20 crores under the auspices of Sujana Chowdhary. It remains to be seen how Vijayasai Reddy would react to Kanna's latest comments.