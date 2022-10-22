Warangal: Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

Warangal: Floral tributes were paid to the policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, also known as Flag Day, here on Friday. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao who attended the ceremony said that policing is a stressful occupation. "Although the cops work under a lot of pressure, often their sincerity goes unrecognised and unacknowledged," Errabelli said. He said remembering the service of the martyred policemen was the responsibility of every citizen of the country.

Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi called upon the policemen to rededicate themselves for their noble responsibilities. Joshi stated that the government was giving utmost priority to the welfare of members of the martyred families. Additional DCP (Administration) Vaibhav Gaikwad read out the names of 264 policemen who laid down their lives in the discharge of duty in the country during the last one year. The policemen under the aegis of RI Sekhar performed the 'Shok Shastra' and observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of martyrs. Later, the policemen took out a rally from Police Martyrs' Stupam to Ashok Junction.

DJs Radha Rani and Krishnamurthy, Warangal district collector B Gopi, GWMC Commissioner P Pravinya, DCPs Venkatalaxmi and Ashok Kumar were among others present.