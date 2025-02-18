Ward/village Sectt staff seek clarity on rationalisation

Vijayawada: The APJAC, Amaravati, and Ward and Village Secretariat Employees’ Association leaders submitted a representation to village/ward secretariats minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy at the AP Secretariat requesting clarity on the classification of three categories of employees, who will come under what category and the rationalisation of staff.

The association leaders on Monday informed the minister that the village and ward secretariats are divided into three categories basing on the population with A category secretariats up to population of 2,500, B category secretariats having population from 2,501 to 3,000 and C category secretariats having population more than 3,500. Village/ward secretariats functionaries are divided into multipurpose, technical and aspirational, etc.,

APJAC, Amaravati, chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Ward and Village Secretariat Employees Association state president V Arlaiah and treasurer G Jyothi are among those who met the minister.

The leaders requested the minister to give information to the employees on how rationalisation will be done and appointment of multipurpose, technical and aspirational employees. They also requested him to furnish details as to who will come under what category of the secretariat. Venkateswarlu later told the media that the representation was given as the state government has decided to introduce some reforms in the functioning of village/ward secretariats and also take up rationalisation of staff.

He said the village/ward secretariat staff are in total confusion on the reforms to be implemented by the government. The previous YSRCP government has established 11,162 village secretariats and 3,842 ward secretariats in the state.