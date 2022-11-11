  • Menu
Warm reception for Narendra Modi

Warm reception for Narendra Modi
Warm reception for Narendra Modi

Shouting 'Modi' and waving flags all along the route, people of Visakhapatnam greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Visakhapatnam: Shouting 'Modi' and waving flags all along the route, people of Visakhapatnam greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives in the city on Saturday night.

Owing to unfavorable weather conditions, his flight has been delayed.

He was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, among others at the airport.

