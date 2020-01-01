Waste management plant staff asked to complete works: Commissioner PS Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha directed the officials to complete all pending works in waste management plant at Thukivakam. He inspected the plant on Tuesday and gave some directions pertaining to cleanliness in the plant.

He instructed the staff to complete the plant machines assembling works before Swachh Survekshan team visit to Tirupati in January in January.

He also asked the civic body engineers to maintain the greenery in the plant premises. Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy , Engineers Venkatarami Reddy, Vijay Kumar and other officials were present.