Water bodies brimming with inflows in Nellore dist

Nellore: Tanks, streams and rivulets in Nellore district are brimming with water following incessant rains lashing the district for the past few days.

The Meteorological Department on Thursday reported an average 57 mm rainfall across 38 mandals, totalling 803.8 mm. Lingasamudram recorded the highest (80 mm), while Thotapalli Gudur had the lowest (3.8 mm).

Somasila reservoir received heavy inflows, storing 70 tmcft against its 78 tmcft full capacity. Kandaleru dam holds 70 tmcft against 64 tmcft FRL. Officials are releasing water from Somasila into Pennar river to prevent village inundation. Low-lying areas, including the city, are knee-deep in water. Paddy and commercial crops are damaged in several mandals; crop loss enumeration will follow once waters recede.

Vehicular movement is disrupted at multiple spots due to dangerously flowing water bodies. Police and revenue officials are monitoring and preventing crossings.

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, via teleconference, directed precautionary measures for low-lying areas. Control rooms are operational district-wide, with rescue teams, disaster staff, air tubes, and mechanised boats on standby.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla urged residents to keep children away from overflowing water bodies and avoid crossings. Police are deployed in large numbers at streams, rivulets, tanks, and other sites to stop people and cattle.

SP Ajitha Vejendla inspected 'Navuru Peddavagu' stream in Pidalakur mandalat 11.30 pm late on Wednesday, ordering heightened vigilance at police stations to enforce restrictions.