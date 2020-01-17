Water grid project to be completed in two years: MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that the plan has been approved to supply purified water from the Godavari river to the district by pipeline. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that the scheme is being implemented at a cost of Rs 3,670 crore. The government has also released a GO. to this extent.

"The most awaited dream of West Godavari district people for setting up of water grid project will soon come true, " MP asserted. He said that the project will be completed in two years.

In the last November, the government of Andhra Pradesh has said that the water grid aimed at providing water to people will be implemented as a pilot project in East and West Godavari districts. Hence, the works are going at a brisk pace to complete the project by 2021.

MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that the government will set up an electric meter to all households to provide drinking water through water grid.