Water-logged causeways to be closed

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi instructed officials to move people of the low-lying areas to safer places in view of the rising flood-level of Godavari River in the district.

As the floodwater level of the Godavari River reached 48.6 feet at Bhadrachalam on Thursday evening, the second flood warning continues.

People of the flood-prone villages in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals of Eluru district have been asked to move to safer areas.

Officials were asked to keep them in relief centres. As per the wishes of those who are far from the relief centres and for people of the villages without road access, essential goods should be sent to their homes.

Flood relief programmes should be organised properly. Collector said all the officials to be alert till the flood risk subsides.

As the flow of water is high at the rivulets, warning boards should be installed at the causeways and barricades should be arranged to prevent people from traveling on the causeways where the water-level is high.