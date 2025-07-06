Water release to Jeedipalli via Handri–Neeva main canal on July 15

Vijayawada: The state government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made significant strides in ensuring irrigation water for Rayalaseema, with Rs 3,890 crore allocated for the Handri–Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project.

During a review on Saturday at camp office, the Chief Minister evaluated major irrigation projects, including Handri–Neeva, Polavaram Left Canal, and north Andhra initiatives, alongside reservoir levels and water management strategies.

Starting July 15, 3,850 cusecs of water will be released into the Jeedipalli reservoir under Phase-1 of the Handri–Neeva project, with preparations underway to ensure timely execution. This water will fill the Gollapalli, Marala and Cherlopalli reservoirs and be channeled to the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir over 15 days.

By July 31, water will flow through the Phase-2 canal to the Punganur and Kuppam branch canals, irrigating new areas in Rayalaseema following canal extension and lining works. Naidu emphasized using the full 3,850 cusecs to fill all reservoirs and tanks in the region.

The Chief Minister stressed efficient water use, directing departments to implement a coordinated plan focusing on groundwater recharge, involving both the irrigation and panchayat raj departments.

Officials reported that reservoirs currently hold 419 tmc ft of water, a 236 tmc ft increase from last year’s 182 tmc ft, with normal rainfall in most districts except Kadapa and optimistic forecasts ahead.

The Chief Minister prioritised utilising inflows through the Handri–Neeva and Pothireddypadu systems to fill Rayalaseema reservoirs, particularly in the Penna basin, ensuring irrigation for ayacut farmers before storage. He ordered immediate work on the Galeru–Nagari canal to supply water to Kadapa and tenders for Phase-2 of Handri–Neeva to reach southern Chittoor.

The Veligonda Project in Prakasam district is targeted for completion by June 2026, with adequate funding assured. Polavaram Left Canal works must be completed by July 31, with all seven packages to Anakapalli finalided.

Naidu also pushed for expediting north Andhra projects, including completing the Tarakarama Teertha Project within a year and finalising Thotapalli distributary works and the Vamsadhara–Nagavali linkage project. He called for accurate water auditing, to be conducted by Vassar Labs, accounting for rainfall, river inflows, groundwater, and usage for agriculture, drinking, and industry to ensure efficient resource planning.