Water samples collected for lab tests in Moghalrajpuram

Vijayawada: Afterdiarrhoea cases broke out in some parts of Moghalrajpuram and people suffered with vomiting and loose motions, the Food safety department collected the water samples and started the test whether the drinking water supplied by the VMC contains any bacteria and the quality of the water.

It may be recalled that scores of people living in Moghalrajpuram area have complained about the supply of contaminated drinking water. The VMC supplied the drinking water to the residents with the tankers on Wednesday. People have taken preliminary treatment at the medical camps set up by District Medical and Health department. The CPM state leader Ch Baburao has alleged one person died due to drinking contaminated water. But, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation denied the allegations. The VMC in a press release on Wednesday stated that one person by name Valluri Durga Rao (46) of Moghalrajpuram area died and he was suffering from epilepsy.

The VMC has denied the contamination of water and it caused the death.

The CPM leader Baburao demanded detailed probe and ascertain the reasons for the diarrhoea in some parts of Moghalrajpuram area, mainly the hill area. The VMC started cleaning the drains. It is suspected that drain water was mixed with the drinking water and led to contamination. The Lab reports of the Food safety department will be submitted in 48 hours.