Water shortage haunts farmers in Krishna Western Delta

Guntur: Due to non-availability of sufficient water, the farmers in Krishna Western Delta region of Guntur district have been facing problems. The officials release 3 cusecs of water from the Pulichintala Project reservoir. Similarly, sufficient water is not released from the Prakasam barrage. Deficit rainfall and adverse climatic conditions are the reasons for the shortage of water.

While required rainfall in October is 129.4 mm, so far 14.5mm rainfall was recorded. The farmers said that while 6000 cusecs of water is required, the government is releasing 3000 cusecs of water. The irrigation department is releasing 6,079 cusecs of water coming from Pulichintala Project to Krishna eastern, western delta.

Farmers in Tenali and Pedanandipadu mandals are facing water shortage. Farmers say that due to high day temperatures and shortage of water, paddy plantations are getting withered. They said there is a need to release more water to save the standing crops. They have already informed their problem to the irrigation department officials. While paddy to be cultivated in 1.65 lakh acres, the farmers sow paddy in 14-lakh acres.

A farmer T Sivaiah of Tenali mandal expressed fear that if the same situation continues, his paddy crop will be damaged. He said the paddy crop withered due to lack of sufficient water.

TDP leaders led by the TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu demanded the government to release the water from the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to save the standing crops.

He warned that if the government did not release sufficient water, they would intensify their agitation.