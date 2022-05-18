We are setting up a pavilion in Davos on behalf of Andhra Pradesh, says Minister Amarnath

The IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said there was a possibility of benefit to the state by explaining the specialties and priorities of the AP through the Davos conference. He said that representatives of the AP will attend the conference along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 22. He said 18 issues were being discussed in Davos.



The minister spoke to the media in Visakhapatnam to this effect and said that the conference, which will be attended by about 2,000 delegates, will feature various topics related to Andhra Pradesh. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said a pavilion would also be set up on behalf of the AP at the Davos conference venue.

He alleged that similar conferences were used to launder black money during the reign of Chandrababu Naidu. Minister Gudivada Amarnath described the conference as an opportunity to attract investments simply by telling the priorities of Andhra Pradesh.