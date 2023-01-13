We discussed the future of AP : Pawan Kalyan

Ranasthalam: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said during the recent meeting in Hyderabad he and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu discussed Polavaram project, poor performance of IT sector, failure of law and order and future of the state.

Pawan strongly objected to minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao's recent comments on separate north AP state and continuous splitting of state into pieces. He also questioned the YSRCP leaders why they were all silent during state bifurcation and why they mortgaged costly lands at cheaper prices to corporates. Pawan said he learned artistic skills from noted actors, poets and also got political awareness and motivation from noted personalities like Gidugu Rammurthy Panthulu, Sri Sri, etc.,

Reacting strongly to derogatory personal comments of Chief Minister and minister against him, he threatened to hit them with chappals if they continue their attacks against him.

He assured to conduct safety audit on industrial pollution in north coastal AP in the wake of a slew of industrial accidents in the region claiming several lives. He also said that Visakhapatnam will be made financial capital of AP utilising all natural resources available here properly.

Pawan promised to take the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue into the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

During his 75-minute speech, Pawan assured to do justice to mother of a BTech student, M Nagesh who was killed a year ago but police have failed to take action against the accused.

During his address he frequently termed ministers as 'scoundrels' and 'useless fellows' as they are intent on only to exploit innocent people.

He called upon the people to revolt against such rulers. He found fault with the YSRCP government for giving all posts to people belonging to Reddy community which is unfair.

He suggested that police chief and intelligence chief should not waste time and money in the name of inquiry against him and said that he was ready explain everything about him to police or anybody as he fought against late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy himself. JSP leaders Nadendla Monohar, K Nagendra Babu and others spoke.