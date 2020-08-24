Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that the reservoirs were filling up for the second time in a row after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as chief minister of the state. He told the media on Monday that the reservoirs in the state would be filled to full capacity.

"It has rained heavily in the past during the reign of the late Mahaneta YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Again, water came to these reservoirs during the reign of Jagan Mohan Reddy. For the first time in the history of Somasila reservoir last year we filled the water to full capacity of 78 TMC. This year too we will be filling up with 78 TMCs of water; we are releasing water to Kandaleru reservoir and provide abundant water to the crops this year, "the minister said.

It was revealed that the food grain is being procured from farmers for support price in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras. He said there was a possibility of change of colour with the onset of rains and farmers need not worry. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav made it clear that the government would buy the food grains from farmers.