Weather alert: AP to receive rains with thunderstorms for next three days

The officials of Amaravati Meteorological Center have revealed that there is a possibility of thundershowers in many parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days due to the surface circulation that extends over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the adjacent Andhra Pradesh coast at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level.

It said that there is a chance of light to moderate rains in one or two places today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow in North Coastal Andhra, Yanam and other areas accompanied with thunderstorms at one or two places.

According to the officials of the Meteorological Department, there is also a possibility of light to moderate rains in different parts of the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from today for next three days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashing north Coastal Andhra from the last one week.