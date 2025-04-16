Weather alert: Heavy rain forecast issued for AP in next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across the Telugu states today. A trough extending from southern Madhya Pradesh to Bengal, along with another trough leading into Karnataka from the same region, is expected to bring light to moderate showers over the next five days.

Moderate rain is anticipated in various parts of Andhra Pradesh, while Telangana, including Hyderabad, may experience a partly cloudy sky accompanied by light rains on April 16. Weather officials caution that thundershowers could occur in some districts, leading to potential waterlogging on roads.

The IMD has also indicated the chance of heavy rain in one or two locations. Wind speeds are expected to reach 11 kilometres per hour in Andhra Pradesh and 16 kilometres per hour in Telangana. Residents are advised to remain alert and prepared for adverse weather conditions.