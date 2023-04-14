  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Weather alert: Here is the weather update for next three days in Andhra Pradesh

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has released the latest weather bulletin for Andhra Pradesh on Friday stating that there could be rains in some parts due to winds blowing in south-east / south-west direction in Andhra Pradesh

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has released the latest weather bulletin for Andhra Pradesh on Friday stating that there could be rains in some parts due to winds blowing in south-east / south-west direction in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the lower tropospherem it also said that the temperatures would raise in some other places. The weather department has given the details of weather for the next three days.

The Meteorological department said that light to moderate rains are likely to occur at one or two places in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam for next three days. It said that the maximum temperatures are likely to be up to 2°C higher than the current temperatures at one or two places.

There is a chance of dry weather with maximum temperatures likely to be recorded at one or two places with 2°C imcrease in South Coastal Andhra on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The

Rayalaseema to witness a dry weather along with maximum temperatures for next three days.

Meanwhile, Telangana state is witnessing rains and likely to be continued.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X