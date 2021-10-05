Weather alert: Highest rainfall expected in October as two cyclones likely in Bay of Bengal

According to meteorologists, two more cyclones are expected in the Bay of Bengal as the Indian Ocean dipole (dipole) is seen along with the lanina (sea climate) conditions. One cyclone is expected on the 14th or 15th of this month, followed by another on the 21st.



The state is expected to receive higher-than-normal rainfall with these storms. Northeast winds are currently blowing over the south coast and Rayalaseema and northwesterly winds over the north coastal Andhra. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains in some parts of the state on Tuesday.



During the last 24 hours, 69.5 mm of rainfall was recorded at Kamavarapukota, 56.3 mm at Vijayawada and Mangalagiri, 56 mm at Ananthagiri, 54 mm at Sattenapalli, 49.5 mm at Guntakal, 47.5 mm at Addanki, 44.5 mm at Golugonda, 43.8 mm at G. Kondur, 42 mm at Vissannapeta and 38 mm at Nallajerla.