  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Weather alert: Highest rainfall expected in October as two cyclones likely in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

According to meteorologists, two more cyclones are expected in the Bay of Bengal as the Indian Ocean dipole (dipole) is seen along with the lanina (sea climate) conditions.

According to meteorologists, two more cyclones are expected in the Bay of Bengal as the Indian Ocean dipole (dipole) is seen along with the lanina (sea climate) conditions. One cyclone is expected on the 14th or 15th of this month, followed by another on the 21st.

The state is expected to receive higher-than-normal rainfall with these storms. Northeast winds are currently blowing over the south coast and Rayalaseema and northwesterly winds over the north coastal Andhra. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains in some parts of the state on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, 69.5 mm of rainfall was recorded at Kamavarapukota, 56.3 mm at Vijayawada and Mangalagiri, 56 mm at Ananthagiri, 54 mm at Sattenapalli, 49.5 mm at Guntakal, 47.5 mm at Addanki, 44.5 mm at Golugonda, 43.8 mm at G. Kondur, 42 mm at Vissannapeta and 38 mm at Nallajerla.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X