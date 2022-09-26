Weather alert: Light to Moderate rains expected for next two days in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati Meteorological Department officials said that the surface circulation in the vicinity of West Central Bay of Bengal is extending up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level. Due to this, weather forecasts have been issued for the next three days in many parts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to forecast, light to moderate rains are expected in North Coastal Andhra and Yanam for today and tomorrow followed by heavy rains in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

While in South Coastal Andhra, the light to moderate rains accompanied with thunderstorms are likely in isolated places. It is also predicted that light to moderate rains in one or two places in Rayalaseema.