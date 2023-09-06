Weather alert: Low Pressure area forms in north west Bay of Bengal, AP to receive rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the low-pressure area formed over the Odisha and North Coastal Andhra coasts in the North West Bay of Bengal, adjacent to the West Central Bay of Bengal located approximately 7.6 km above sea level is expected to move westwards over south Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.



Additionally, a surface trough continues from the low-pressure area to South East Uttar Pradesh. As a result, light to moderate rainfall is expected in many places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next two days. The IMD has also forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall in areas of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Palnadu, Kakinada, NTR, and Nandyala districts. The Cyclone Warning Center in Visakhapatnam has issued a warning of strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-45 km per hour, with a maximum of 55 km per hour under the influence of the low-pressure system, surface trough, and periodicity.

It has advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea for the next three days due to rough sea conditions.