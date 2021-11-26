Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal likely on November 29, AP to receive rain

Rayalaseema districts are yet to face yet another low pressure in the next three days and are likely to receive heavy rains. The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted low pressure in the Bay of Bengal at the southern Andaman by November 28. It is expected to strengthen further in the next 48 hours and travel west-northwest.

Against this backdrop, light to moderate showers or thundershowers will occur at one or two places on the north Coastal Andhra. The southern coastal and Rayalaseema districts are expected to receive light rains along with heavy rains in one or two places.

Meanwhile, there will be light rain and thundershowers on the North Coastal Andhra on Saturday, and light to moderate rains are expected at many places along the south Coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema.

The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre has forecast light to moderate rains across the state on the 28th and heavy to very heavy rains along the south coast.