Weather alert: Parts of AP to receive rains amid surface trough prevailed over Odisha

A surface trough has formed at an average height of 0.9 km above sea level from Odisha across Andhra Pradesh. As a result of this, light rains with thunder and lightning may occur at some places and hailstorms with gusty winds may occur at one or two places in Andhra Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has indicated.



The Meteorological Department has indicated that the daytime temperature in many places of the state is likely to be between 41 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius.

Going by the temperatures recorded in the state on Saturday, the maximum temperature of 39.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam and the minimum temperature was 20.0 degree Celsius in Medak.