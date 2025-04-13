Weather Alert: Rain Predicted for Andhra Pradesh

A weather trough located at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level is currently impacting southeast Madhya Pradesh and extending into adjoining areas such as Vidarbha and central Telangana. This pattern is also bringing significant weather changes to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The latest forecast indicates that residents of North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam should brace for light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two locations today. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h, are expected.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, further light to moderate rain or thundershowers are anticipated across several areas, with thunderstorms likely to produce winds of 30-40 km/h.

Similar conditions are forecast, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected alongside strong winds and thunderstorms.

South Coast Andhra Pradesh will also see light to moderate rain at one or two locations today and tomorrow, with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 km/h expected for tomorrow.

In Rayalaseema, the weather is predicted to remain fairly stable, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers occurring in one or two areas from today through to the weekend, alongside thunderstorms and winds of at least 30-40 km/h.

It is noteworthy that Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will experience hot and humid weather for the next two days, although maximum temperatures are anticipated to decrease slightly over the next three days. In contrast, Rayalaseema is expected to see no significant change in temperature, although a gradual decrease may occur over the same period.