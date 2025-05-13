Weather dept. predicts early arrival of southwest monsoon

This year, the monsoon is expected to arrive earlier than usual, providing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The Southwest Monsoon, a crucial contributor to the nation's agricultural sector, is progressing actively. According to the Meteorological Department, favourable conditions suggest its expansion towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as parts of the south-central Bay of Bengal, within the next four to five days. A surface depression is likely to develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal, near the Andaman Islands, on Wednesday, and if conditions remain conducive, it could evolve into a low-pressure area.

Scattered rainfall is anticipated across the state until the end of the month, although the Meteorological Department has yet to make a definitive announcement on this. Heavy rain is expected along the northern coast and in Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a possibility of further precipitation in parts of Rayalaseema on Thursday.

Amidst these weather changes, temperatures have been soaring. On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded in Kakani, Narasaraopet mandal, Palnadu district was a scorching 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Inkollu at 43.5 degrees, Juvvigunta at 43.3 degrees, and Mogaluru at 43.1 degrees. In total, temperatures exceeded 41 degrees in 116 locations across 17 districts. On Tuesday, maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 42 and 43.5 degrees Celsius, as noted by Kurmanath, MD of the Disaster Management Agency.