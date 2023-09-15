Weather dept. predicts rains for next four days in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression over West Central Bay of Bengal has strengthened and is expected to move towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the next two days before it gets weakened and forecasted rains for the next four days due to the low pressure system, and a yellow alert has been issued for many districts. Additionally, light rains are likely to occur sporadically in almost all districts of the state.



The Meteorological Department has also warned of winds blowing at a speed of 40 to 45 km per hour due to the low pressure system. They have advised the fishermen from venturing into sea for fishing.

Meanwhile, several districts have recorded significant rainfall with Parvathipuram recorded at 36.4 mm rainfall followed by Sompet of Srikakulam district 30.2 mm, Ichapuram of Srikakulam district (26.8 mm), Alluri Seetharamaraju district (22.6 mm), Mandasa of Srikakulam district (19.4 mm), Parvathipuram Manyam district (18.4 mm), Komarada of Parvathipuram Manyam district (18.2 mm), Palasa of Parvathipuram Manyam district (18.2 mm), Jiyammavalasa of Parvathipuram Manyam district (17.8 mm), Saluru district (17.6 mm), Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district (17.4 mm), Tenali of Guntur district (15.8 mm), Paderu of Alluri Seetharamaraju district (15.2 mm), Balajipet of Parvathipuram Manyam district (14.2 mm), Chintapalli of Alluri Seetharamaraju district (14.2 mm), Kurupam of Parvathipuram Manyam district (13.6 mm), Tekkali of Srikakulam district (13.2 mm), Palakonda of Parvathipuram Manyam district (12.8 mm), Sitanagaram of Parvathipuram Manyam district (11.2 mm), Veeraghattam of Parvathipuram Manyam district (11.2 mm), and Patapatnam of Srikakulam district (10.6 mm).

Due to the impact of the low-pressure system, torrential rain is causing flooding in the agency areas. Streams are flowing rapidly, and traffic disruptions have been reported in some villages. Farmers are concerned as floodwater enters their crop fields.