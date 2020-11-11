Weather report: AP to witness rains for next two days amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area, which continues in the western central Bay of Bengal extending from the southwestern Bay of Bengal along the coast of Sri Lanka to the west central Bay of Bengal near the north Andhra coast at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level. In this backdrop, the Meteriological Office has forecasted moderate to heavy rains in many parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected in many parts of the north coastal Andhra today while heavy rains are expected in parts of coastal Andhra tomorrow and day after tomorrow. It is also predicted light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected along the south coast today and tomorrow. Heavy rains are expected in some parts of the state.

On the other hand, the Meteriological office also said that there will be moderate rains in one or two places in Rayalaseema today and moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places on Thursday.