Weather report: Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Heavy rainfall has been reported across the Telugu states, leading to rising water levels in various streams. In Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, southwesterly and westerly winds are affecting the weather patterns. The forecast for the next three days indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers in North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h. Similar weather conditions are expected in the South Coast, albeit with slightly reduced wind speeds of 30-40 km/h. In Rayalaseema, light to moderate rains are also anticipated, accompanied by strong winds up to 50 km/h.

In Telangana, the persistent rains have caused significant flooding, particularly in the joint Adilabad district. The Tarnam Vagu in Bhoraj mandal is overflowing, leading to traffic disruptions towards Jainath and Bela, where a temporary bridge has been submerged. The Chikman Vagu is similarly swollen in Sirikonda mandal. Flood waters have affected the Gaddenna Vagu project in Nirmal, while farmers are optimistic that the rains will benefit their cotton and soy crops. However, the incessant downpour in Khammam district has halted coal production, with an estimated 18,000 tonnes disrupted. Meanwhile, the Krishna river is experiencing heavy flows, and the Jurala project is releasing floodwaters at a rate of 100,000 cusecs, causing concerns about the integrity of its gates.