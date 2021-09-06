Weather report: Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The Meteorological Department had issued a rain alert to Andhra Pradesh as the surface periodicity continues in the Bay of Bengal and low pressure is expected to occur in just hours. It is likely to travel towards Odisha gradually. The weather department said that the sea is likely to be turbulent with strong winds of 40–50 km per hour along the coast and the fishermen were advised not to go fishing.



Authorities said heavy rains are likely in the state for the next three days with this effect. It is expected to rain heavily for two days continuously. Meanwhile, heavy rains to lash Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts on Tuesday. Nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa, and Kurnool districts are likely to receive heavy rains. The rest of the Rayalaseema districts are forecasted to receive light to moderate rains today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rains lashed North Coastal Andhra districts during the last 24 hours in AP. Vizianagaram received 15 cm, Poosapatirega 14.3 cm, Denkada 14.2 cm, Kopperla 13.5 cm, Govindapuram 12.8 cm, Nellimar 12.2 cm, Rambilli 10.9 cm, and Paidi Bhimavaram 10.8 cm rain respectively. With these rains, the ditches and bends are overflowing.

