Weather report: Rains likely in Andhra and Telangana for next four days

Weather report: The incessant rains in two Telugu states that have been reported from the last month had created hurdles to the people in all means. With more than normal rainfall being recorded, all the rivers are filled with excess water and the projects have become overflown. On the other hand, farmers in many areas are suffering with crops are being damaged due to submerging and being inundated in the floodwaters. However, the rains did not stop for a few more days. Meteorological officials have warned of heavy rains in the next four days.

Amidst low pressure across the northwestern Bay of Bengal, which continues in the coastal region of Odisha and surface trough of upto 5.8 km and the formation of surface trough at 7.6 km height in the southern Odisha region. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, it is likely to rain in Telangana for the next four days. Light to moderate showers with scattered thunder and lightning are expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

While, according to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, it will also rain in Andhra Pradesh as well. Heavy rains are expected in both the Godavari districts, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts today. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning are expected in many parts of the northern and southern coastal areas and Yanam till October 8.