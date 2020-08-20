Weather report: Slight to heavy rains expected in Andhra Pradesh in next two days

It is a known fact that Andhra Pradesh state has been soaked by the downpour that has been pouring incessantly for the last few days. The incessant rains are already filled with rivers and ponds in both states. The rains, which have already been pouring for a week, have completely disrupted public life. However, meteorological officials gave another shock to the people that it would continue to rain for the next few more days.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area was formed in the north-eastern Bay of Bengal and its environs at 5.30 am on Wednesday. At around 8.30 am, a severe low-pressure area was reported to be concentrated in the northwestern Bay of Bengal. The meteorological office said that the surface periodicity will continue to rise to an altitude of 7.6 km, which could turn into a blizzard in the next 24 hours. As a result, light to moderate rains is expected in many parts of the state on Thursday and Friday.

It will have a major impact in parts of Andhra Pradesh while in the same manner, another low-pressure area is likely to form in the northwestern Bay of Bengal on the 23rd of this month, which would cause heavy rains. On the other hand, there are rains in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.